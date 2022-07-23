Textbook Question
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2 / 3i
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Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2 / 3i
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (5x-3)3/(25-8x)2≤0
Solve each equation. (x-3)2/5=(4x)1/5
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (5-3x)2/(2x-5)3>0
To see how to solve an equation that involves the absolute value of a quadratic polynomial, such as | x2 - x | = 6, work Exercises 83–86 in order. For x2 - x to have an absolute value equal to 6, what are the two possible values that x may assume? (Hint: One is positive and the other is negative.)
Solve each equation. (2x-1)2/3 = x1/3