Textbook Question
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2 / 3i
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Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2 / 3i
Solve each equation. (x-3)2/5=(4x)1/5
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-3)(3x+8)/(x-6)3≥0
Solve each equation. x2/3 = 2x1/3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) x2 - 8x + 16 = 0