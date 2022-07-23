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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.

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1
Identify the equation that can be solved directly by applying the square root property. The square root property is used when an equation is in the form \(a^2 = k\), allowing you to take the square root of both sides.
Look at each choice to find an equation that can be rewritten as a perfect square equal to a constant. Choice B is \((2x + 5)^2 = 7\), which fits this form perfectly.
Apply the square root property to the equation \((2x + 5)^2 = 7\). Take the square root of both sides to get \(2x + 5 = \pm \sqrt{7}\).
Solve for \(x\) by isolating it. Subtract 5 from both sides: \(2x = -5 \pm \sqrt{7}\).
Finally, divide both sides by 2 to solve for \(x\): \(x = \frac{-5 \pm \sqrt{7}}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This property is used to solve equations where the variable is isolated and squared, allowing direct extraction of the square root to find solutions.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Identifying Equations Suitable for the Square Root Property

Equations suitable for the square root property are those that can be written in the form (expression)² = number. Recognizing such equations helps in applying the property directly without needing to factor or rearrange extensively.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Taking Square Roots

Once an equation is in the form (expression)² = k, solve by taking the square root of both sides, remembering to include both positive and negative roots. This method provides solutions quickly when applicable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (-2+7i) - (10-6i)= -12+i

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Textbook Question

Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the zero-factor property? Solve it.

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Textbook Question

Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. (x+5)2/3 - (x+5)1/3 - 6 = 0

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Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5

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Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- 1) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22

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