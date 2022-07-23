Solve each equation. (2x-1)2/3+2(2x-1)1/3-3=0
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 91
Solve each equation. (x-1)2/3+(x-1)1/3 -12 = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by making a substitution to simplify the equation. Let \( y = (x - 1)^{1/3} \). This means \( y^2 = (x - 1)^{2/3} \).
Rewrite the original equation \( (x-1)^{2/3} + (x-1)^{1/3} - 12 = 0 \) in terms of \( y \) as \( y^2 + y - 12 = 0 \).
Recognize that the equation \( y^2 + y - 12 = 0 \) is a quadratic equation in standard form. Use the quadratic formula \( y = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \) where \( a=1, b=1, c=-12 \) to find the values of \( y \).
After finding the values of \( y \), substitute back \( y = (x - 1)^{1/3} \) to get \( (x - 1)^{1/3} = y \).
Solve each resulting equation by cubing both sides to eliminate the cube root, giving \( x - 1 = y^3 \), and then solve for \( x \) by adding 1 to both sides.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Exponents
Rational exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously, where the numerator is the power and the denominator is the root. For example, x^(2/3) means the cube root of x squared. Understanding how to manipulate and simplify expressions with rational exponents is essential for solving the given equation.
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Substitution Method
The substitution method involves replacing a complex expression with a single variable to simplify the equation. In this problem, letting y = (x-1)^(1/3) transforms the equation into a quadratic form, making it easier to solve. After solving for y, substitute back to find x.
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Solving Quadratic Equations
Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two and can be solved by factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula. Once the substitution reduces the original equation to a quadratic in y, these methods help find the roots, which then lead to the solutions for x.
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