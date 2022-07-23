Textbook Question
An equation that defines y as a function of x is given. Find ƒ(3). x-4y=8
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An equation that defines y as a function of x is given. Find ƒ(3). x-4y=8
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√(x-2), g(x)=2x
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=-3(x-2)2+1