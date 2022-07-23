Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
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Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
Give the center and radius of the circle represented by each equation. x2+y2+6x+8y+9=0
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-3|x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. m=5, b=15