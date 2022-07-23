Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
858
views
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = ±√(x-2)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-3|x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1–4.