Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
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Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3.
Give the center and radius of the circle represented by each equation. x2+y2+6x+8y+9=0
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. x = -4
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = ±√(x-2)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-3|x|