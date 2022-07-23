Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4), g(x)=-(1/x)
What is the relationship between the graphs of ƒ(x)=|x| and g(x)=|-x|?
Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.