Step 5: Determine the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x). Start with the domain of ƒ(x), which excludes x = -4 due to division by zero. Then ensure the input to g, which is ƒ(x), does not cause division by zero in g(ƒ(x)). So find values of x for which \(\frac{1}{x+4}\) \(

eq\) 0 and also check for any other restrictions.