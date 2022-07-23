Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4), g(x)=-(1/x)
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 9.
Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. |x| = |y|
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.