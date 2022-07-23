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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 92
Chapter 3, Problem 92

What is the relationship between the graphs of ƒ(x)=|x| and g(x)=|-x|?

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1
Recall the definition of the absolute value function: for any real number \(x\), \(|x|\) represents the distance of \(x\) from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative.
Write down the two functions explicitly: \(f(x) = |x|\) and \(g(x) = |-x|\).
Use the property of absolute value that states \(|a| = |-a|\) for any real number \(a\). Applying this to \(g(x)\), we get \(g(x) = |-x| = |x|\).
Conclude that since \(g(x)\) simplifies to \(|x|\), the graphs of \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\) are identical.
Therefore, the relationship between the graphs of \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\) is that they coincide exactly; they are the same graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x regardless of its sign. It creates a V-shaped graph symmetric about the y-axis, reflecting all negative inputs as positive outputs.
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Function Composition

Function Transformation and Symmetry

Understanding how transformations affect graphs is key. Replacing x with -x reflects the graph across the y-axis. Since |x| is symmetric about the y-axis, this transformation does not change the graph's shape or position.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Graph Comparison

Comparing graphs involves analyzing their shapes, positions, and symmetries. Since ƒ(x) = |x| and g(x) = |-x| produce identical outputs for all x, their graphs coincide, illustrating that g(x) is essentially the same function as ƒ(x).
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.

y3=x+4y^3 = x + 4

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Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4), g(x)=-(1/x)

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Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 9.

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Textbook Question

Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. |x| = |y|

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Textbook Question

Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.

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