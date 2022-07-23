Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0,-7),(-3,5),(2,-15)

Textbook Question
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0
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Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-2,5) having slope -4
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1–4.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=|-(1/2)x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.