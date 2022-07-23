Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 28
Chapter 3, Problem 28

Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation to isolate the variable y. Since the equation is -3x + 6 = 0 and does not contain y, recognize that this represents a vertical line where x is constant.
Solve for x by adding 3x to both sides: 6 = 3x, then divide both sides by 3 to get x = 2.
Understand that the graph of x = 2 is a vertical line crossing the x-axis at 2, and it extends infinitely in the y-direction.
Determine the domain: since x is always 2, the domain is the single value {2}.
Determine the range: because y can be any real number along the vertical line, the range is all real numbers, expressed as \((-\infty, \infty)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Linear Equations

Graphing a linear equation involves plotting all points (x, y) that satisfy the equation. For equations in the form Ax + By = C, you can find intercepts or rewrite the equation to identify the line's slope and position on the coordinate plane.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Domain of a Function

The domain is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function or relation is defined. For most linear equations, the domain is all real numbers unless restricted by the equation or context.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Range of a Function

The range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can take. For linear equations, the range depends on the slope and orientation of the line; vertical or horizontal lines have specific ranges.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0,-7),(-3,5),(2,-15)

942
views
Textbook Question

Graph each piecewise-defined function.

f(x)={2xif x<33x1if 3x24xif x>2f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)-2x & \(\text{if }\) x < -3 \\3x - 1 & \(\text{if }\) -3 \(\leq\) x \(\leq\) 2 \\-4x & \(\text{if }\) x > 2\(\end{cases}\)

903
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1–4.

701
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

110
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

595
views
Textbook Question

Graph each piecewise-defined function.

f(x)={12x2+2if x212xif x>2f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)-\(\frac{1}{2}\)x^2 + 2 & \(\text{if }\) x \(\leq\) 2 \(\frac{1}{2}\)x & \(\text{if }\) x > 2\(\end{cases}\)

663
views