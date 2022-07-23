Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0

Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0,-7),(-3,5),(2,-15)
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Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0,-7),(-3,5),(2,-15)
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1–4.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each piecewise-defined function.