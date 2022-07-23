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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The domain of the relation { (3,5), (4, 9), (10, 13) } is _____.

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1
Understand that the domain of a relation is the set of all first elements (x-values) from each ordered pair.
Identify the ordered pairs given: (3, 5), (4, 9), and (10, 13).
Extract the first element from each ordered pair: 3 from (3, 5), 4 from (4, 9), and 10 from (10, 13).
Write the domain as a set containing these first elements: {3, 4, 10}.
Ensure the domain is written with curly braces and elements separated by commas to represent a set.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Relation

The domain of a relation is the set of all first elements (inputs) from each ordered pair. It represents all possible values that the independent variable can take. For example, in the relation {(3,5), (4,9)}, the domain is {3,4}.
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Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of elements written in a specific order, usually as (x, y), where x is the input and y is the output. Understanding ordered pairs helps identify which values belong to the domain and which belong to the range.
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Set Notation

Set notation uses curly braces {} to list elements of a set without repetition. It is important for expressing domains and ranges clearly, such as writing the domain as {3, 4, 10} for the given relation.
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Related Practice
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