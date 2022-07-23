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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 66
Chapter 3, Problem 66

Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
Line graph showing amount saved in dollars increasing steadily from \$0 to \$200 over 4 months.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify two points on the graph to calculate the average rate of change. For example, use the points (2, 90) and (8, 360).
Step 2: Recall the formula for the average rate of change between two points \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\):
\[\text{Average Rate of Change} = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\]
Step 3: Substitute the coordinates of the chosen points into the formula:
\[\frac{360 - 90}{8 - 2}\]
Step 4: Simplify the expression to find the average rate of change, which represents the change in carbon production rate per year.
Step 5: Interpret the result as the average increase in Company X's bi-yearly carbon production rate (in tonnes) for each year over the 8-year period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change measures how much a quantity changes, on average, between two points. It is calculated as the change in the output (y-values) divided by the change in the input (x-values). In this context, it shows how the carbon production rate changes per year.
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Interpreting Coordinates on a Graph

Each point on the graph represents a specific year and the corresponding carbon production rate. Understanding these coordinates helps in calculating the rate of change and interpreting real-world data, such as how production increases over time.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Linear Relationships

A linear relationship is shown by a straight line on the graph, indicating a constant rate of change. Here, the straight line connecting the points suggests that the carbon production rate increases steadily over the years.
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