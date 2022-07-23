Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(3t-2)
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Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(3t-2)
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(2m-3)
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(a+4)
For each line described, write an equation in
(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and
(b)standard form.
through , perpendicular to
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (-7, 4), perpendicular to y = 8
For each line described, write an equation in
(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and
(b)standard form.
through , perpendicular to a line with undefined slope.