Identify the slope of the given line by rewriting the equation \(8x + 5y = 3\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\). To do this, solve for \(y\): subtract \$8x\( from both sides to get \(5y = -8x + 3\), then divide both sides by 5 to get \(y = -\frac{8}{5}x + \frac{3}{5}\). The slope \)m$ of the given line is \(-\frac{8}{5}\).