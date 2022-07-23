Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(3t-2)
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Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(3t-2)
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1).See Example 7. ƒ = {(2,5),(3,9),(-1,11),(5,3)}
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). ƒ = {(-1,3),(4,7),(0,6),(2,2)}
For each line described, write an equation in
(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and
(b)standard form.
through , perpendicular to
Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x2+2