Textbook Question
Graph each equation. 2x +5y = 20
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Graph each equation. 2x +5y = 20
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y=-6x+4
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+4y+8=0
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. -2x + 5y = 10
If a walkway rises 2.5 ft for every 10 ft on the horizontal, which of the following express its slope (or grade)? <Image>
A. 0.25, B. 4, C. 2.5/10, D. 25%, E. 1/4, F. 10/2.5, G. 400%, H. 2.5%
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4y = -3x