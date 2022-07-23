Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b). midpoint (-9, 8), endpoint (-16, 9)
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Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b). midpoint (-9, 8), endpoint (-16, 9)
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4x-y =7
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+4y+8=0
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. -2x + 5y = 10