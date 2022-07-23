Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b). midpoint (-9, 8), endpoint (-16, 9)
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Chapter 3, Problem 39
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4y = -3x
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Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form, which is \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept. Start by isolating \(y\) on one side of the equation: \(4y = -3x\).
Divide both sides of the equation by 4 to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{-3x}{4}\).
Identify the slope \(m\) and the y-intercept \(b\) from the equation \(y = -\frac{3}{4}x + 0\). Here, the slope \(m\) is \(-\frac{3}{4}\) and the y-intercept \(b\) is 0.
Interpret the y-intercept: since \(b = 0\), the line crosses the y-axis at the origin \((0,0)\).
To graph the line, plot the y-intercept at \((0,0)\), then use the slope \(-\frac{3}{4}\) to find another point by moving down 3 units and right 4 units from the y-intercept, and draw the line through these points.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Slope-Intercept Form of a Line
The slope-intercept form of a line is y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b represents the y-intercept. Converting an equation into this form makes it easier to identify these values directly and to graph the line.
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Slope of a Line
The slope measures the steepness and direction of a line, calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). A positive slope rises to the right, while a negative slope falls to the right.
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Y-Intercept
The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, occurring when x = 0. It is represented by the constant term b in the slope-intercept form and is essential for graphing the line accurately.
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