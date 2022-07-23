Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 46
Chapter 3, Problem 46

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=2-[[-x]], for x=3.7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function and the value of \( x \). The function is \( f(x) = 2 - \lfloor -x \rfloor \) and \( x = 3.7 \).
Substitute \( x = 3.7 \) into the function to get \( f(3.7) = 2 - \lfloor -3.7 \rfloor \).
Evaluate the expression inside the floor function: calculate \( -3.7 \).
Find the floor value \( \lfloor -3.7 \rfloor \), which is the greatest integer less than or equal to \( -3.7 \).
Subtract the floor value from 2 to find \( f(3.7) = 2 - \lfloor -3.7 \rfloor \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, written as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to exactly one output. Evaluating a function means substituting the given x-value into the function's expression and simplifying to find the output.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Floor Function (Greatest Integer Function)

The floor function, denoted by [[x]] or ⌊x⌋, returns the greatest integer less than or equal to x. For example, ⌊3.7⌋ = 3 and ⌊-2.3⌋ = -3. It is essential to understand how to apply this function when it appears inside expressions.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Order of Operations and Handling Negative Inputs

When evaluating expressions, follow the order of operations (PEMDAS). For the floor function applied to a negative value, carefully compute the inner value first (e.g., -x), then apply the floor function. This ensures accurate evaluation of the function.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)

568
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=-2x+5

844
views
Textbook Question

Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3

548
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=4x+11ƒ(x)=4x+11

34
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=√(7-2x)

761
views
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=-[[-x]], for x=2.5

800
views