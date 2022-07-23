Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=-2x+5
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=√(7-2x)
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=-[[-x]], for x=2.5