Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 3, Problem 47

Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the line passes through the point \((0, 5)\) and has a slope \(m = -\frac{2}{3}\).
Recall the point-slope form of a line: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) is a point on the line and \(m\) is the slope.
Substitute the given point \((0, 5)\) and slope \(m = -\frac{2}{3}\) into the point-slope form: \(y - 5 = -\frac{2}{3}(x - 0)\).
Simplify the equation to slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by distributing and isolating \(y\): \(y - 5 = -\frac{2}{3}x\) which becomes \(y = -\frac{2}{3}x + 5\).
Use the slope-intercept form to graph the line: start at the \(y\)-intercept \((0, 5)\) on the graph, then use the slope \(-\frac{2}{3}\) to find another point by moving down 2 units and right 3 units from the intercept.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope represents the rate of change or steepness of a line, calculated as the ratio of the vertical change to the horizontal change between two points. A slope of -2/3 means the line falls 2 units vertically for every 3 units it moves horizontally to the right.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Point-Slope Form of a Line

The point-slope form is an equation of a line given a point (x₁, y₁) and slope m, expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). It is useful for writing the equation of a line when a point and slope are known, facilitating graphing or further analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Graphing a Line Using a Point and Slope

To graph a line with a known point and slope, plot the given point first, then use the slope to find another point by moving vertically and horizontally according to the slope ratio. Connecting these points with a straight line completes the graph.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)

568
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.

625
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=-2x+5

844
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=4x+11ƒ(x)=4x+11

34
views
Textbook Question

Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x2+y2=12

1083
views
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=2-[[-x]], for x=3.7

871
views