Determine the range by considering the possible values of \(y\). Since \(y = \sqrt{7 - 2x}\) and the square root is always non-negative, the smallest value of \(y\) is 0 (when \(7 - 2x = 0\)), and the largest value occurs when \(7 - 2x\) is maximized (which is 7 when \(x = 0\)). So, the range is \(y \geq 0\) up to \(y \leq \sqrt{7}\).