Textbook Question
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)
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Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(0)
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.