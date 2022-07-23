Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

f ( x ) = { 5 if 0 < x ≤ 2 20 − 3 [ [ 2 − 4 x ] ] if x > 2 , for x = 5.6 f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)5 & \(\text{if }\)0<x\(\leq\)2\\ 20-3[\(\left\]\lbrack\)2-4x]\(\right\[\rbrack\) & \(\text{if }\)x>2\(\text{ }\]\end{cases}\),\(\text{ for }\)x=5.6