Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=-√2
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Function Notation and Evaluation
Difference of Function Values
Difference Quotient and Its Role
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.