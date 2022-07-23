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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 50
Chapter 3, Problem 50

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
ƒ(x)=1/x2ƒ(x)=1/x^2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the given function: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x^2}\).
To find \(f(x+h)\), replace every \(x\) in the function with \((x+h)\), so write \(f(x+h) = \frac{1}{(x+h)^2}\).
Next, calculate \(f(x+h) - f(x)\) by subtracting the original function from the new expression: \(\frac{1}{(x+h)^2} - \frac{1}{x^2}\).
To simplify \(f(x+h) - f(x)\), find a common denominator, which is \(x^2 (x+h)^2\), and rewrite the expression as a single fraction.
Finally, to find \(\frac{f(x+h) - f(x)}{h}\), divide the simplified difference by \(h\), which means multiplying the fraction by \(\frac{1}{h}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating ƒ(x+h) means substituting x+h into the function in place of x, which helps analyze how the function behaves near x.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference of Function Values

The expression ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) calculates the change in the function's output as the input changes from x to x+h. This difference is fundamental in understanding rates of change and forms the basis for concepts like the difference quotient.
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Difference Quotient and Its Role

The difference quotient [ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)]/h measures the average rate of change of the function over the interval from x to x+h. It is a key concept in calculus, used to approximate derivatives and analyze function behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=-√2

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Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)

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Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

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Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)

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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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