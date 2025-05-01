Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=-√2
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Key Concepts
Function Notation
Independent and Dependent Variables
Evaluating a Function
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.