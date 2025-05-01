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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 49d
Chapter 3, Problem 49d

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the notation \( f(3) \) represents the function \( f \) evaluated at the input value 3.
Recall that in a function, the independent variable (often \( x \)) is the input, and the dependent variable (often \( y \) or \( f(x) \)) is the output.
Recognize that \( f(3) \) means we substitute 3 into the function as the input and find the corresponding output value.
Therefore, \( f(3) \) is the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
This matches option B: 'the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation

Function notation, written as ƒ(x), represents the output value of the function ƒ when the input is x. It is a way to denote the dependent variable's value corresponding to a specific independent variable.
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Interval Notation

Independent and Dependent Variables

In a function, the independent variable is the input value you choose, while the dependent variable is the output value determined by the function. For example, in ƒ(3), 3 is the independent variable, and ƒ(3) is the dependent variable.
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Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Evaluating a Function

Evaluating a function means substituting a specific input value into the function to find the corresponding output. For instance, ƒ(3) means find the value of the function when the input is 3.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=-√2

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Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=1/x2ƒ(x)=1/x^2

1114
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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

24
views
Textbook Question

Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)

547
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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

38
views
Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

21
views