Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[3-(x/2)]], for x=1
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -4), m = 3/4
Work each of the following. Find the equation of a circle with center at (-4, 3), passing through the point (5, 8).Write it in center-radius form.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-7/(x-5)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=(1/2)x-2