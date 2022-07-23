Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[3-(x/2)]], for x=1
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[3-(x/2)]], for x=1
Work each of the following. Find the equation of a circle with center at (-4, 3), passing through the point (5, 8).Write it in center-radius form.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=2/(x-3)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=(1/2)x-2
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x2+y2=12
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.