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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 3, Problem 47

Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7

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Identify the function given: \( f(x) = \left\lfloor \frac{x}{4} \right\rfloor \), where \( \left\lfloor \cdot \right\rfloor \) denotes the floor function, which means rounding down to the nearest integer.
Substitute the given value \( x = 7 \) into the function: \( f(7) = \left\lfloor \frac{7}{4} \right\rfloor \).
Calculate the division inside the floor function: \( \frac{7}{4} \).
Apply the floor function to the result of the division, which means take the greatest integer less than or equal to \( \frac{7}{4} \).
Write the final expression for \( f(7) \) as the floor of \( \frac{7}{4} \) and interpret the value accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, written as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to exactly one output. Evaluating a function means substituting the given value of x into the function's expression and simplifying to find the output.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Floor Function (Greatest Integer Function)

The floor function, denoted by [[x]], returns the greatest integer less than or equal to x. For example, [[3.7]] = 3 and [[-1.2]] = -2. It essentially 'rounds down' to the nearest whole number.
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Function Composition

Order of Operations

When evaluating expressions, follow the order of operations: parentheses, exponents, multiplication and division (left to right), then addition and subtraction (left to right). This ensures correct simplification before applying the floor function.
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Performing Row Operations on Matrices
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For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=4x+2ƒ(x)=-4x+2

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