Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-1,3), and (3,4)
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Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-1,3), and (3,4)
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-7
For each piecewise-defined function, find (a) ƒ(-5), (b) ƒ(-1), (c) ƒ(0), and (d) ƒ(3).
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-5