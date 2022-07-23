Textbook Question
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
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For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-6
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (5, -4), radius 7
For each piecewise-defined function, find (a) ƒ(-5), (b) ƒ(-1), (c) ƒ(0), and (d) ƒ(3).
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-5