Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 20
Chapter 3, Problem 20

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of points P and Q: P(6, -2) and Q(4, 6).
To find the distance between P and Q, use the distance formula: \(d(P, Q) = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\) are the coordinates of P and Q respectively.
Substitute the coordinates into the distance formula: \(d(P, Q) = \sqrt{(4 - 6)^2 + (6 - (-2))^2}\).
To find the midpoint M of the line segment PQ, use the midpoint formula: \(M = \left( \frac{x_1 + x_2}{2}, \frac{y_1 + y_2}{2} \right)\).
Substitute the coordinates into the midpoint formula: \(M = \left( \frac{6 + 4}{2}, \frac{-2 + 6}{2} \right)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distance Formula

The distance formula calculates the length between two points in the coordinate plane. It is derived from the Pythagorean theorem and given by d = √[(x2 - x1)² + (y2 - y1)²], where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are the coordinates of the points.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Midpoint Formula

The midpoint formula finds the point exactly halfway between two given points. It is calculated by averaging the x-coordinates and the y-coordinates separately: M = ((x1 + x2)/2, (y1 + y2)/2). This gives the coordinates of the midpoint.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Coordinate Plane and Points

Understanding the coordinate plane involves knowing how points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y). Each point's position is determined by its horizontal (x) and vertical (y) distances from the origin, which is essential for applying distance and midpoint formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.

ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8

999
views
Textbook Question

For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.

1158
views
Textbook Question

For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.

ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-7

892
views
Textbook Question

For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.

ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-6

1001
views
Textbook Question

Graph each piecewise-defined function.

f(x)={x1if x32if x>3f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)x - 1 & \(\text{if }\) x \(\leq\) 3 \\2 & \(\text{if }\) x > 3\(\end{cases}\)

871
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(2,5),(3,7),(3,9),(5,11)}

875
views