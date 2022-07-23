Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8
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For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-7
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-6
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(2,5),(3,7),(3,9),(5,11)}