Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
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Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=2√x+1
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=3√x-2