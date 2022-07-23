Given functions f and g, find (b) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (b) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, 4), (-2, -1), (1, 14)
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x+1)3
Given functions f and g, find (b) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
How is the graph of y = x^2 - 4 obtained by transforming the graph of ?
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x-1