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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 75a
Chapter 3, Problem 75a

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒg)(x)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
ƒ(x)=x,g(x)=x+3ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3

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Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = \sqrt{x}\) and \(g(x) = x + 3\).
Find the composition \((f \circ g)(x)\), which means \(f(g(x))\). Substitute \(g(x)\) into \(f\): \((f \circ g)(x) = f(x + 3) = \sqrt{x + 3}\).
Determine the domain of \((f \circ g)(x)\) by considering the domain restrictions of the square root function. Since the expression inside the square root must be non-negative, set \(x + 3 \geq 0\).
Solve the inequality \(x + 3 \geq 0\) to find the domain: \(x \geq -3\).
Express the domain of \((f \circ g)(x)\) as all real numbers \(x\) such that \(x \geq -3\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (f∘g)(x) = f(g(x)). It means you first evaluate g(x), then use that output as the input for f. Understanding this process is essential to correctly find (f∘g)(x).
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Function Composition

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all input values for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of (f∘g) depends on the domain of g and the domain of f applied to g(x). Identifying domain restrictions ensures the composition is valid.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Square Root Function and Its Domain

The square root function, f(x) = √x, is defined only for x ≥ 0 because the square root of a negative number is not real. When composing with g(x), you must ensure that g(x) ≥ 0 to keep the composition within the real numbers.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (b)(gƒ)(x)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=8x+12,g(x)=3x1ƒ(x)=8x+12, g(x)=3x-1

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Textbook Question

If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, 4), (-2, -1), (1, 14)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x+1)3

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Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (b)(gƒ)(x)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=x,g(x)=x+3ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3

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Textbook Question

Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.

y=x1y = | x - 1 |

y=x24y = x^2 - 4

How is the graph of y = x^2 - 4 obtained by transforming the graph of y=x2y = x^2?

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Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x-1

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