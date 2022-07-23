If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, -3), (-5, 12), (1, -11)
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Chapter 3, Problem 75b
Given functions f and g, find (b) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
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Identify the given functions: \( f(x) = \sqrt{x} \) and \( g(x) = x + 3 \).
Recall that the composition \( (g \circ f)(x) \) means \( g(f(x)) \), which is applying \( f \) first, then \( g \) to the result.
Substitute \( f(x) \) into \( g \): \( (g \circ f)(x) = g(\sqrt{x}) = \sqrt{x} + 3 \).
Determine the domain of \( (g \circ f)(x) \) by considering the domain of \( f(x) \) first, since \( f \) is applied first. Since \( f(x) = \sqrt{x} \), the domain is \( x \geq 0 \) because the square root requires non-negative inputs.
Since \( g(x) = x + 3 \) is defined for all real numbers, the domain of \( (g \circ f)(x) \) is the same as the domain of \( f(x) \), which is \( x \geq 0 \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (g∘f)(x) = g(f(x)). It means you first evaluate f at x, then use that output as the input for g. Understanding this process is essential to correctly find (g∘f)(x).
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Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of (g∘f) depends on the domain of f and the domain restrictions of g applied to f(x). Identifying these restrictions ensures the composition is valid.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Square Root Function Domain
The square root function ƒ(x) = √x is defined only for x ≥ 0 because the square root of a negative number is not a real number. This domain restriction affects the composition since f(x) must produce values within g's domain, and x must satisfy x ≥ 0.
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