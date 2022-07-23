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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 75
Chapter 3, Problem 75

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x+1)3

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Identify the base function to be graphed. Here, the base function is the cubic function \(f(x) = x^3\), which has a characteristic S-shaped curve passing through the origin (0,0).
Recognize the transformation inside the function \(h(x) = -(x+1)^3\). The term \((x+1)\) indicates a horizontal shift of the graph of \(f(x) = x^3\) to the left by 1 unit.
Note the negative sign in front of the cubic term. This reflects the graph of \(f(x) = x^3\) across the x-axis, flipping it upside down.
Combine the transformations: start with the graph of \(y = x^3\), shift it left by 1 unit to get \(y = (x+1)^3\), then reflect it across the x-axis to get \(y = -(x+1)^3\).
Plot key points to help sketch the graph: for example, find \(h(-2)\), \(h(-1)\), and \(h(0)\) by substituting these x-values into \(h(x) = -(x+1)^3\), then plot these points and draw a smooth curve through them reflecting the cubic shape and transformations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Cubic Functions

Cubic functions have the general form f(x) = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d and produce S-shaped curves. Understanding the shape and behavior of the basic cubic function y = x^3 helps in graphing transformations like shifts and reflections.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations include shifts, reflections, stretches, and compressions. For h(x) = -(x+1)^3, the '+1' inside the function shifts the graph left by 1 unit, and the negative sign reflects it across the x-axis.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Plotting Key Points and Using Symmetry

To graph accurately, identify key points such as the inflection point and points around it. Cubic functions are symmetric about their inflection point, which aids in plotting the curve smoothly.
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Graphing Equations of Two Variables by Plotting Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒg)(x)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=8x+12,g(x)=3x1ƒ(x)=8x+12, g(x)=3x-1

1125
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (b)(gƒ)(x)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=8x+12,g(x)=3x1ƒ(x)=8x+12, g(x)=3x-1

1270
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Textbook Question

If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, 4), (-2, -1), (1, 14)

40
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Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (b)(gƒ)(x)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=x,g(x)=x+3ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3

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Textbook Question

Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 2∛(x+1)-2

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Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒg)(x)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.

ƒ(x)=x,g(x)=x+3ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3

932
views