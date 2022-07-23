Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=√(4x)

Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
814
views
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0, 9),(-3, -7),(2, 19)
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. y = 5
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. 3 + x = 0
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. slope 0, y-intercept (0, 3/2)