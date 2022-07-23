Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0, 9),(-3, -7),(2, 19)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=√(4x)
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.