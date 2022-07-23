Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. ƒ(x)=√(5x-4), g(x)=-(1/x)
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For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. ƒ(x)=√(5x-4), g(x)=-(1/x)
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,1),(1,4),(-6,-1)
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x