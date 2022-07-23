Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. (g∘ƒ)(0)

Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x3-x+9
860
views
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x3-x+9
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(k)
For each line described, write an equation in
(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and
(b)standard form.
through and
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through ( - 1/2 , 4), m = 0
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.