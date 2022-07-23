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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 3, Problem 61

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. (g∘ƒ)(0)

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Understand that the notation \((g \circ f)(0)\) means the composition of the functions \(g\) and \(f\) evaluated at \(x=0\). This is written as \(g(f(0))\), which means you first find \(f(0)\) and then plug that result into \(g\).
Calculate \(f(0)\) by substituting \(x=0\) into the function \(f(x) = 2x - 3\). So, \(f(0) = 2(0) - 3\).
Simplify the expression for \(f(0)\) to find its value.
Take the result from \(f(0)\) and substitute it into the function \(g(x) = -x + 3\). This means you replace \(x\) in \(g(x)\) with the value you found for \(f(0)\), so you compute \(g(f(0)) = -[f(0)] + 3\).
Simplify the expression for \(g(f(0))\) to find the final value of the composition \((g \circ f)(0)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (g∘ƒ)(x) = g(ƒ(x)). It means you first evaluate ƒ at x, then use that output as the input for g. This process combines two functions into a single operation.
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Evaluating Functions at a Given Input

Evaluating a function at a specific input means substituting the input value into the function's formula and simplifying to find the output. For example, ƒ(0) means replacing x with 0 in ƒ(x) and calculating the result.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Linear Functions

Linear functions have the form f(x) = mx + b, where m and b are constants. They produce straight-line graphs and are easy to evaluate and compose because their outputs change at a constant rate with respect to x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x3-x+9

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Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(k)

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Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in

(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and

(b)standard form.

through (2,4)(-2, 4) and (1,3)(1, 3)

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Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through ( - 1/2 , 4), m = 0

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Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.

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