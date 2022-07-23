Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 60
Chapter 3, Problem 60

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(k)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function g(x) given as \(g(x) = -x^2 + 4x + 1\).
To find \(g(k)\), substitute the variable \(x\) in the function \(g(x)\) with \(k\).
Write the expression after substitution: \(g(k) = -(k)^2 + 4(k) + 1\).
Simplify the expression by squaring \(k\) and distributing the negative sign: \(g(k) = -k^2 + 4k + 1\).
The simplified expression \(g(k) = -k^2 + 4k + 1\) is the value of the function \(g\) at \(k\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
50s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as g(k), represents the output of a function g when the input is k. To evaluate g(k), substitute the value k into the function's formula and simplify the expression to find the result.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole-number exponents combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Understanding how to work with polynomials, like -x^2 + 4x + 1, is essential for evaluating and simplifying function values.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Simplification of Algebraic Expressions

Simplification involves combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations to write expressions in their simplest form. After substituting values into functions, simplifying ensures the final answer is clear and concise.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=0.5x4-2x2+6

987
views
Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3

692
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. (g∘ƒ)(0)

1087
views
Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through ( - 1/2 , 4), m = 0

670
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.

(ƒg)(2)(ƒ∘g)(-2)

890
views
Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.

528
views