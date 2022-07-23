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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 3, Problem 61

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x3-x+9

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Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and it is odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by finding \( f(-x) \) for the given function \( f(x) = x^{3} - x + 9 \). Substitute \( -x \) into the function:
\[ f(-x) = (-x)^{3} - (-x) + 9 \]
Simplify the expression for \( f(-x) \): Calculate each term carefully, remembering that \( (-x)^3 = -x^3 \) and \( -(-x) = +x \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \) and \( -f(x) \) to determine if the function is even, odd, or neither by checking if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) or \( f(-x) = -f(x) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Functions that do not meet either condition are neither even nor odd.
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Function Evaluation and Substitution

To determine if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify. Comparing f(-x) with f(x) and -f(x) helps identify the function's symmetry properties. This process requires careful algebraic manipulation of the given expression.
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Polynomial Functions and Their Symmetry

Polynomial functions can be classified by the parity of their terms: even powers contribute to even symmetry, odd powers to odd symmetry. For example, x³ is odd, x² is even, and constants are even. Understanding this helps quickly assess the overall function's symmetry.
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