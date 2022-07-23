Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x5-2x3
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Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x5-2x3
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(1/2)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=-|x+4|
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 4x + 3y = 12
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-2, -2), parallel to y=3
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=-x3+2x