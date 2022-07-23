Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 58
Chapter 3, Problem 58

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, -4), perpendicular to x=4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given line: The line is described as \( x = 4 \), which is a vertical line passing through all points where \( x = 4 \).
Determine the slope of the given line: Since \( x = 4 \) is vertical, its slope is undefined. A line perpendicular to a vertical line must be horizontal, which means its slope is \( 0 \).
Use the point-slope form to write the equation of the line passing through the point \( (4, -4) \) with slope \( 0 \). The point-slope form is \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), so substitute \( m = 0 \), \( x_1 = 4 \), and \( y_1 = -4 \) to get \( y - (-4) = 0(x - 4) \).
Simplify the equation from step 3 to get the slope-intercept form \( y = b \). Since the slope is zero, the equation simplifies to \( y = -4 \).
Write the equation in standard form: For a horizontal line \( y = -4 \), the standard form is \( 0x + y = -4 \), or simply \( y = -4 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Vertical Line

A vertical line has an undefined slope and is represented by an equation of the form x = a constant. For example, x = 4 is a vertical line passing through all points where x equals 4.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Standard Form of Line Equations

Perpendicular Lines and Their Slopes

Two lines are perpendicular if the product of their slopes is -1. Since a vertical line has an undefined slope, its perpendicular line is horizontal with a slope of 0.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Parallel & Perpendicular Lines

Forms of Linear Equations: Standard and Slope-Intercept

The standard form of a line is Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are constants. The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Both forms express the same line differently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x5-2x3

886
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost of mailing a 2.6-ounce letter?

545
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)

832
views
Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (-2, 8), m = 2/5

433
views
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y = -x3

801
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=-x3+2x

991
views