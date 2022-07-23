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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 56
Chapter 3, Problem 56

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=-|x+4|

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Understand the equation given: \(y = |x + 4|\). This means that for any value of \(x\), \(y\) is the absolute value of \(x + 4\). The absolute value function outputs the distance from zero, so \(y\) is always non-negative.
To create a table of ordered pairs, choose at least three values for \(x\). For each \(x\), calculate \(y\) by evaluating \(y = |x + 4|\). For example, pick values like \(x = -6\), \(x = -4\), and \(x = 0\).
Calculate each corresponding \(y\) value: For each chosen \(x\), compute \(y = |x + 4|\). For instance, if \(x = -6\), then \(y = |-6 + 4| = |-2|\). Repeat this for all chosen \(x\) values to get ordered pairs \((x, y)\).
Organize these ordered pairs into a table format with two columns: one for \(x\) and one for \(y\). This table will help visualize the relationship between \(x\) and \(y\).
To graph the equation, plot each ordered pair from the table on the coordinate plane. Remember that the graph of \(y = |x + 4|\) is a V-shaped graph shifted 4 units to the left from the basic \(y = |x|\) graph. Connect the points smoothly to form the characteristic V shape.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function outputs the distance of a number from zero, always yielding a non-negative result. For y = |x + 4|, the expression inside the absolute value shifts the graph horizontally. Understanding how absolute value affects the shape of the graph is essential for plotting and finding solutions.
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Ordered Pairs as Solutions

An ordered pair (x, y) is a solution to an equation if substituting x into the equation produces the corresponding y value. Creating a table of ordered pairs involves choosing x-values, calculating y, and listing these pairs to visualize or graph the function.
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Graphing Piecewise Functions

Absolute value functions can be viewed as piecewise functions with different expressions depending on the sign of the input. Graphing involves plotting points from the table and connecting them, often forming a 'V' shape, reflecting the function's definition over different intervals.
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