Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=0.5x4-2x2+6
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Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=0.5x4-2x2+6
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost of mailing a 2.6-ounce letter?
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y = -x3
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)