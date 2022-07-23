Textbook Question
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3
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Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(k)
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost for the first ounce?
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)