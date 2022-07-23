Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 59
Chapter 3, Problem 59

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=0.5x4-2x2+6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by finding \( f(-x) \) for the given function \( f(x) = 0.5x^{4} - 2x^{2} + 6 \). Substitute \( -x \) into the function:
\[ f(-x) = 0.5(-x)^{4} - 2(-x)^{2} + 6 \]
Simplify each term using the properties of exponents: \( (-x)^{4} = x^{4} \) because an even power makes the negative sign disappear, and similarly \( (-x)^{2} = x^{2} \). So, \( f(-x) = 0.5x^{4} - 2x^{2} + 6 \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \). Since \( f(-x) = f(x) \), the function is even.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), showing symmetry about the origin. Determining whether a function is even, odd, or neither involves testing these conditions.
Recommended video:
06:08
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions

Polynomial Functions and Their Symmetry

Polynomial functions are sums of terms with variables raised to whole number powers. Even-powered terms (like x^2, x^4) are even functions, while odd-powered terms (like x^3, x) are odd functions. Understanding the parity of each term helps analyze the overall function's symmetry.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Substitution Method for Testing Function Parity

To test if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify. Compare f(-x) to f(x) and -f(x). This method provides a straightforward way to verify the function's symmetry properties and classify it accordingly.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3

692
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(k)

847
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost for the first ounce?

745
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.

(ƒg)(2)(ƒ∘g)(-2)

890
views
Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5) with slope -2.

528
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)

803
views