Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
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Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y = -x3
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, -4), perpendicular to x=4
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost for the first ounce?
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)