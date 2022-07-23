Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 58a
Chapter 3, Problem 58a

Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost of mailing a 2.6-ounce letter?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the function given: \(f(x) = 55 - 15 \times \lceil 1 - x \rceil\), where \(\lceil \cdot \rceil\) denotes the ceiling function, which rounds a number up to the nearest integer.
Identify the value of \(x\) for the problem: here, \(x = 2.6\) ounces, which is the weight of the letter.
Calculate the expression inside the ceiling function: compute \(1 - x\), so \(1 - 2.6\).
Apply the ceiling function to the result from the previous step: find \(\lceil 1 - 2.6 \rceil\).
Substitute the value of the ceiling function back into the original function \(f(x)\) and simplify to find the cost of mailing the 2.6-ounce letter.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise and Step Functions

Step functions assign constant values over intervals and often involve the greatest integer (floor) function. Understanding how these functions behave, especially with the floor function, is essential to evaluate expressions like ƒ(x) = 55 - 15⌊1 - x⌋ correctly.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Greatest Integer (Floor) Function

The floor function, denoted ⌊x⌋, returns the greatest integer less than or equal to x. It is crucial to correctly compute ⌊1 - x⌋ for a given x, as it affects the value of the cost function in the problem.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Function Evaluation

Evaluating a function means substituting the given input value into the function's formula and simplifying. Here, substituting x = 2.6 into ƒ(x) requires careful calculation of the floor term and arithmetic to find the mailing cost.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)

832
views
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y = -x3

801
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, -4), perpendicular to x=4

941
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 4. Suppose that the cost of mailing a letter weighing x ounces, where x>0, is ƒ(x)=55-15[[1-x]]cents. What is the cost for the first ounce?

745
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.

(ƒg)(2)(ƒ∘g)(-2)

890
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(p)

803
views