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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 101a
Chapter 3, Problem 101a

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
Graph of function ƒ with points marked, illustrating y = ƒ(x) + 3 transformation.
(a) y = ƒ(x) +3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original function ƒ(x) from the graph, noting key points such as (-8, 0), (-4, 8), (0, 0), (8, -4), and (16, 0).
Understand that the transformation y = ƒ(x) + 3 means you add 3 to the output (y-values) of the original function for every x.
Apply this vertical shift by adding 3 to the y-coordinate of each key point: for example, (-8, 0) becomes (-8, 0 + 3), (-4, 8) becomes (-4, 8 + 3), and so on.
Plot the new points on the graph using the adjusted y-values: (-8, 3), (-4, 11), (0, 3), (8, -1), and (16, 3).
Sketch the new graph by connecting these points smoothly, maintaining the original shape but shifted upward by 3 units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Transformation

Function transformation involves changing the graph of a function by shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting it. In this problem, adding a constant to the function, such as y = ƒ(x) + 3, shifts the graph vertically upward by 3 units without altering its shape.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Vertical Shift

A vertical shift moves the entire graph of a function up or down along the y-axis. For y = ƒ(x) + 3, every point (x, y) on the original graph moves to (x, y + 3), increasing the y-coordinate by 3. This shift does not affect the x-values or the shape of the graph.
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Shifts of Functions

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting a graph requires understanding key points and their coordinates. The given graph shows specific points of ƒ(x), which helps in sketching the transformed graph by applying the vertical shift to each point, ensuring accuracy in the new graph's shape and position.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2

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Textbook Question

Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the y-axis

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Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(b) y = ƒ(x-2)

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Textbook Question

For each function graphed, give the minimum and maximum values of ƒ(x) and the x-values at which they occur.

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Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(d) y = |ƒ(x)|

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