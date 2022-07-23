Textbook Question
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2
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The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2
Let and . Find each of the following.
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(a) y = ƒ(x) +3
Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the y-axis
For each function graphed, give the minimum and maximum values of ƒ(x) and the x-values at which they occur.
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(d) y = |ƒ(x)|