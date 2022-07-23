Textbook Question
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)
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Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. 2x+3y=5
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=(-π)